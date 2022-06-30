Sea of Stars Pushed Back to 2023

Sabotage Studio’s upcoming turn-based RPG — and follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 debut, The Messenger — Sea of Stars, will no longer be releasing this year. Announcing the delay via Twitter, Sabotage state that the “quality of life for our team and quality of the finished game” was the determining factor behind the game’s delay. Sabotage haven’t specified when in 2023 the game may now release in, having previously stated it was targeting some point this coming Holiday.

But there’s good reason to anticipate Sabotage’s latest project. And not just because it serves as a far-flung prequel to the cloud-hopping yet challenging platformer antics of The Messenger prior. From what little we’ve seen of the game so far, Sabotage’s knack for lavish sprite-based visuals complete with modern-day flourishes, on its own has us hooked. Sea of Stars will release across Switch & PC, though other platforms remain to be decided on.