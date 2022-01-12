Season 4 for NBA 2K22 Available Soon

2K has announced its latest season for its MyTEAM on NBA 2K22. Titled “Hunt for Glory”, the event begins on January 14 and players can experience the first double Signatures Challenge with both Candace Parker and Dwayne Wade. New music will also be added to the game as a continued partnership with Warner Bros. Records. Season 4 will encompass more than just MyTEAM as MyCAREER will include additions such as a new jump animation for level 40 players, new Hunt for Glory apparel and more. The W will also be receiving new rewards along with MyTEAM’s focus being on both Parker and Wade. You can read the breakdown of the additions below.

MyCAREER introduces new Level 40 rewards including Jumpshot Animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit, along with the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have ​​reached Level 40 in four different Seasons. Additionally, check out the redesigned Affiliation courts, new quests, and more;

MyTEAM delivers the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, new MyTEAM Diamond Coach Candace Parker, Galaxy Opal Yao Ming Level 40 reward, the return Heat Check collection, and much more;

The W * offers four tiers of awards, with the Hall of Fame tier featuring coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley that give players a chance to improve the fundamentals of their game;

* offers four tiers of awards, with the Hall of Fame tier featuring coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley that give players a chance to improve the fundamentals of their game; ‘First Fridays’ this season features a number of top tracks from Warner Records artists, including “WATCH ME” by Bktherula, “Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)” by Freddie Gibbs, “Santa Monica Blvd” by IDK, “Jumpin (feat. Polo G)” by NLE Choppa, “Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie, “Draft Kings” by Fresco Trey, and more. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K.