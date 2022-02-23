Season 5 of NBA 2K22 Launching Friday

2K has announced the latest season for NBA 2K22 will launch this Friday. Season 5 will bring Anime to The City and Cancha Del Mar. This Anime-style journey will feature Kevin Durant, Rui Hachimura and future NBA Superstar Paolo Banchero from Duke. This means that this is the first time that a current college player will be featured for a NBA 2K22 Season. The focus for earning XP this season will come from pickup games at the Rooftop and REC. The new season will be called Season 5: Power Within and you can read the full Courtside Report here.