Second Digimon Con Announced for Early 2023

This year we got a first taste of the Digimon Con for the long-running franchise which discussed games, TCG and more little facets of news for fans to eat up. It seems like this may be a continuing trend as they’ve already announced the second Digimon Con that will air in February of 2023. Like this year, they plan to cover the latest news related to everything Digimon so fans can get their fix of upcoming information. Highlights for many will likely be the video games and TCG but as a special bonus we’ll be receiving a panel featuring actors from the Digimon Ghost Game and Digimon Frontier anime series! There’s a lot to look forward to so it’ll be exciting to check it out in just a couple months.

Digimon Con airs February 11 at 5PM PT and 8PM ET. Check out even more information on the event at the official website.