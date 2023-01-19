Second Season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 Delayed by Two Weeks

The first season for Call of Duty’s latest premium and free-to-play games featured some huge additions, including the official launch of Warzone 2.0 with a brand new battle royale map, along with two maps, four weapons and more for Modern Warfare II’s flagship multiplayer mode.

The next season for both of these games was originally expected to arrive on or around February 1, but a recent tweet from the official Call of Duty has confirmed that the Season 2 patch is being pushed back to February 15. Details are light on what players can expect from the upcoming content drop, but we do know that the Resurgence mode and a smaller map are both making their way to Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warfare II will be adding ranked play alongside the usual new maps, weapons and more.

Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. pic.twitter.com/G80TiutG62 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 18, 2023

For more on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.