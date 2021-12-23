Second Trailer Emerges for Uncharted Movie

Two months ago, PlayStation Productions showed off the first look at the live action Uncharted movie, which stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.

Now, less than two months before the movie prepares to hit theaters, the film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s international action-adventure series has received a second trailer, which can be seen below. The Uncharted movie is set to play in theaters on February 18, three weeks after the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PS5, which will reward players who pre-order or purchase it before February 3 with a free ticket to the movie it inspired.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for our impressions of the Uncharted movie.