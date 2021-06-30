Secret Agent HD Launches in Time for 30th Anniversary

Apogee Entertainment shocked fans today with the surprise announcement of Secret Agent HD today. It’s just about thirty years since the original launched for DOS.

Back in the day, most played only the shareware version. Picking up Secret Agent HD grants you access to all three original episodes straight away. The in-game level editor has been much expanded thanks to Steam Workshop support. Aside from HD visuals, expect new enemies, power ups and even a secret level.

Secret Agent HD is available now on Steam for $7.99.