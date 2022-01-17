Sega Announces Jet Blaster for Arcades

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an original watercraft-themed pure racing game. We did get Kandagawa Jet Girls, but that was more of a combat racer with a watercraft theme. Sega is hitting arcades with Jet Blaster – which looks very much like a more modern take on Wave Race. The cabinet itself features a Hang On-style craft while wind effects on the craft itself help immerse you into it. There are seven tracks and five characters to play with, and the footrests have a lighting pattern that resembles actual waves.

Visually, it very much looks like an XBLA release we would have seen alongside Hydro Thunder Hurricane on the 360 – but still a jump up from anything else on the market. Hopefully, this does well in arcades and then we see it get a modern-day hardware release. It would certainly be nice to have on the Switch, or even Steam – where it would seem to be a bit more likely to do well and would be at home with other arcade racers like FAST BEAT LOOP RACER GT.