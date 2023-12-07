Sega Officially Resurrecting Five Classic Franchises

Alongside Capcom, Sega have been once of those publishers sitting on countless classic gaming franchises from decades past that we would love to see return, but aggravatingly just seem to be keeping them locked up. At least until tonight at The Game Awards, when Sega made a big announcement that some classics would be returning…not as big as a Dreamcast 2 announcement, which some of us were hoping this would all lead up to, but the announcement that five classic Sega franchise were finally getting new games and are in development right now, as seen in a first glimpse with the trailer below.

Yes, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi are all finally making their big returns (okay, Streets of Rage came back already with Streets of Rage 4, but you get the idea). Now, this is still all early, and we don;t have the full details behind these games yet beyond some initial footage (heck, we can’t even officially confirm that these are truly new games and not just remakes in some way), and we don’t have release windows yet, but it’s nice to see Sega finally honoring their legacy by giving some of their classic games new life. And hey, the trailer says that more are on the way, so maybe we can finally get a Power Stone comeback soon, among other things.