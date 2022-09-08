Sega Releases Music Video to Hype Sonic Frontiers Release

Sonic is preparing for his first full-on 3D adventure in many years and his return is being marked with a new music video entitled “I’m Here.” This pop-metal song showcases a fast beat that fits right in with Sonic’s fast pacing alongside long sweeping notes to show off things like big jumps and falls. There’s a presence of hope throughout it and it’s a great theme to get your blood pumping for the game’s full release soon. Sonic Frontiers launches on all consoles and PC on November 8. We’ll be taking a closer look at Frontiers around its release, but Sega releasing a video like this shows a different level of confidence in the project.