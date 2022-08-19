SEGA Reveals Full Lineup For Genesis Mini 2

SEGA has revealed the full lineup for their upcoming mini console, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. This console includes 60 games that span the libraries of both SEGA Genesis and SEGA CD. In addition to familiar classics to scratch that nostalgia itch, there are are few bonus titles included that were never seen in the states. A list of these games and a description has been provided from SEGA and copied below.

Devi & Pii – Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game was never released.

Fantasy Zone – New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) – New ports using the sprite zoom function!

Spatter – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.

Star Mobile – Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed at the time, but never released.

Super Locomotive – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.

VS Puyo Puyo Sun – “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is available for pre-order and scheduled for an October 27 release. It will include the console, a six-button controller, HDMI cable, USB Power Adapter and AC Adapter. A full list of the rest of the games is included after the trailer.