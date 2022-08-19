SEGA Reveals Full Lineup For Genesis Mini 2

SEGA has revealed the full lineup for their upcoming mini console, the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. This console includes 60 games that span the libraries of both SEGA Genesis and SEGA CD. In addition to familiar classics to scratch that nostalgia itch, there are are few bonus titles included that were never seen in the states. A list of these games and a description has been provided from SEGA and copied below.

Devi & Pii – Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game was never released.
Fantasy Zone – New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) – New ports using the sprite zoom function!
Spatter – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.
Star Mobile – Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed at the time, but never released.
Super Locomotive – M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.
VS Puyo Puyo Sun – “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is available for pre-order and scheduled for an October 27 release. It will include the console, a six-button controller, HDMI cable, USB Power Adapter and AC Adapter. A full list of the rest of the games is included after the trailer.

Title
Type
After Burner II
Cartridge
Alien Soldier
Cartridge
Atomic Runner
Cartridge
Bonanza Bros.
Cartridge
ClayFighter
Cartridge
Crusader of Centy
Cartridge
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
Cartridge
Earthworm Jim 2
Cartridge
Elemental Master
Cartridge
Fatal Fury 2
Cartridge
Gain Ground
Cartridge
Golden Axe II
Cartridge
Granada
Cartridge
Hellfire
Cartridge
Herzog Zwei
Cartridge
Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
Cartridge
Midnight Resistance
Cartridge
OutRun
Cartridge
OutRunners
Cartridge
Phantasy Star II
Cartridge
Populous
Cartridge
RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
Cartridge
Ranger-X
Cartridge
Ristar
Cartridge
ROLLING THUNDER 2
Cartridge
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Cartridge
Shining Force II
Cartridge
Shining in the Darkness
Cartridge
Sonic 3D Blast
Cartridge
SPLATTERHOUSE 2
Cartridge
Streets of Rage 3
Cartridge
Super Hang-On
Cartridge
SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
Cartridge
The Ooze
Cartridge
The Revenge of Shinobi
Cartridge
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
Cartridge
Truxton
Cartridge
VectorMan 2
Cartridge
Viewpoint
Cartridge
Virtua Racing
Cartridge
Warsong
Cartridge
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
SEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
SEGA CD
Final Fight CD
SEGA CD
Mansion of Hidden Souls
SEGA CD
NIGHT STRIKER
SEGA CD
Night Trap
SEGA CD
Robo Aleste
SEGA CD
Sewer Shark
SEGA CD
Shining Force CD
SEGA CD
SILPHEED
SEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CD
SEGA CD
THE NINJAWARRIORS
 SEGA CD