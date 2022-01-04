Sega Teams-Up With Jakks Pacific for Sonic Prime

As the release of the Sonic Prime Netflix series speeds ever closer, Sega has announced a partnership with Jakks Pacific for a variety of merchandise associated with the show. As part of this partnership, Jakks Pacific will produce collectibles, figures, playsets, vehicles and plush toys among other products. Additionally, Jakks Pacific stated that Disguise, Inc. will be producing costumes and accessories for the series. It’ll be a little while before fans see these products though, as they’re not due to release until sometime in 2023.

This isn’t the only news to arise about Sega’s blue blur recently. A new trailer for Sonic Frontiers was shown at The Game Awards 2021, showing a game with a much more realistic aesthetic than the average Sonic title. It still remains to be seen whether or not the game has anything to do with Sonic Prime, but it would certainly drive more interest if it is.

Sonic Prime begins its run on Netflix later this year, while Sonic Frontiers is due out sometime in Q4 for Xbox platforms.