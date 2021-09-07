September 2021 Humble Choice Games Revealed

September’s Humble Choice offerings are a diverse lot and include a large amount of games across many genres. The Humble Choice gets you PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven’s Vault, Swag and Concery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. PGA 2K21 is a fantastic golf sim, while Neon Abyss is a challenging 2D side-scroller. Not For Broadcast is an odd FMV adventure, while Roki is an atmospheric adventure rooted in Scandinavian folklore.

Narita Boy is a stellar 2D action/puzzle platformer that merges both neon-heavy worlds with a CRT filter that actually replicates the look of what monitors would look like back in the ’80s. West of Dead is a cel-shaded Western-themed tactical overhead action game. Atomicrops offers up some brightly-colored twin-stick shooting action while Heaven’s Vault is a slower-paced adventure and Swag and Sorcery enables both combat and resource-management. Fort Triumph offers some tactical RPG action, while Orwell is a brain-teaser using one’s own moral compass, while Framed teases your brain with multi-frame puzzles the player has to solve.