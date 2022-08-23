September Release Date Revealed for Return to Monkey Island

Guybrush Threepwood finally returns this year with Return to Monkey Island, a new entry in the legendary adventure games series and arguably one of this year’s most anticipated games. But if you’re somehow still not sold on on this latest swashbucking adventure, then the new trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live features a little extra persuasion in the form of Stan, the series’ signature salesman, ready to sell you on the game’s greatness…as well as reveal the release date, which is a lot sooner than you’d expect.

Over a series of location and gameplay showcases, Stan lists off every feature worth purchasing the game for, up to and including a special, legendary pre-order bonus: Horse armor. It sits in your inventory and can’t be used for anything, but it sure looks pretty. Stan may be in jail right now for marketing-related crimes (which may or may not be related to the new pirate leaders and the current state of Melee Island in the game), but he still does a great job selling us all on Return to Monkey Island, which arrives in less than a month on September 19 – yes, National Talk Like a Pirate Day – for PC and Switch.