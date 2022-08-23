Sequel to Lords of the Fallen Resurfaces with New Trailer

To say a planned sequel to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen — originally created in partnership between Deck13 and CI Games — is old news, would be a bit of an understatement. A project that these past couple of years, has hit a bit of a snag. A troubled development that has found the game swap developers entirely and for the longest time, has been so quiet one would naturally think a follow-up would never come. Well that doesn’t look to be the case and while we didn’t get any sort of gameplay, we do now know a bit more of the nature of the planned sequel, here adding a big fat “The” to its name, to become The Lords of the Fallen.

As detailed in its accompanying press release, the sequel boasts a world five times larger than the original, alongside the usual niceties of this kind of action RPG such as NPC quests to engage with, a deep customization system and online co-op. The Lords of the Fallen is planned to release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime next year. Check out the game’s announcement (or should we say, re-announcement) trailer below.