Serious Sam: Tormental Exits Early Access With Several Bangs

The Serious Sam serious has had a notable amount of spin-offs produced under the eyes of Croteam and Devolver Digital, likely because the settings, characters, and action-packed gameplay lend itself quite nicely to several different genres. One such spin-off is Serious: Sam: Tormental, a roguelike top-down shooter from developers Crackshell that entered Early Access in 2019 as part of Croteam’s Incubator program. And after all that time in the incubator, Tormental has now fully hatched, exiting Early Access as a full game, which you can check out now on Steam.

Sam’s adventure here takes him straight into the mind of Mental, the demigod of destruction, thanks to a cursed artifact found in ancient temple, as is typically the case in these situations. While gunning down the hordes of enemies in procedurally generated paths that Mental conjures up, Sam and company have to search for hidden areas and secrets that provide more insights into Mental’s identity, hopefully finding a way to stop them in the process. The full release also comes comes out swinging with a new area called The Fortress that features new enemies, special runs called Torments that come with certain conditions that will challenge players, dozen of new weapons, perks, a new character called Ugh Zan Jr., and much more. Serious Sam: Tormental is available now, with a twenty-five percent discount until April 15 to help celebrate the game’s release.