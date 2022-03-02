Setting in to a Skateboard Flow with The Ramp Switch Micro-Trailer

The problem with most skateboarding games is that games have goals and skateboarding mostly doesn’t. The object of skateboarding is to skateboard, and while more than a few titles have wrapped an excellent game around the activity they generally have some kind of end goal. There’s no goal at all in The Ramp, other than to bust out your best tricks in a set of mini-arenas while getting lost in the flow of skating, which is why the developer calls it a digital toy rather than a game.

The Ramp came out on Steam last year and has done fairly well for itself despite the lack of unlockables, secrets, score, or any other reason to play beyond the joy of playing. Now the game is also coming to Switch, bringing it’s free-form and pleasantly pointless mini-collection of bowls and ramps to dip into for a few minutes of pure gameplay before the world butts in again. The Ramp is coming on March 17, and to go with a micro-game it’s got a micro-trailer that says everything it needs to in a mere twenty seconds. Sometimes quick and playful is all you need.