Shadow Dancer Vinyl Now Available for Order

Data Discs have been on a roll releasing Shinobi soundtracks on vinyl. Now they’re completing the trilogy with the release of Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi.

Fans of the series will be treated to a great vinyl package. The 180g vinyl features audio that has been remastered in-house from the Japanese Mega Drive edition. As for the packaging, the sleeve includes an obi strip and lithographic print featuring Shinobi artwork. Note that the translucent teal with white splatter vinyl was quite limited and has sadly already sold out.

With that said, the transulscent teal version is still available as is the standard black vinyl. Both cost approximately $30 (£21.99) and begin shipping on February 16.