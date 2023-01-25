Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Brings Stealthy Strategy to the High Seas

Mimimi Games, the team behind titles like Shadow Tactics and Desperados III has a new stealth strategy game releasing later this year. Titled “Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew,” this game will allow players the chance to captain a ghost ship as they seek treasure and fight against more powerful rivals.

In Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, players will be able to assemble their crew however they like and set sail in search of trouble and riches. Even though they’ll be sailing around on a ghost ship with a cursed crew, they won’t be the most powerful force out there. In order to get what they want they’ll have to operate quietly, hopefully making off with the booty before anyone knows what’s happening.

Players will be able to plan moves in advance, queue up actions in sequence for all their crew, pause time to consider moves carefully and even create in-game save states to return to in case their plans go awry. After all, glory isn’t as important as treasure, so why not just take it and make a quiet escape?

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew launches later this year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.