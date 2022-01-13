Shadow Man: Remastered Creeps onto Consoles

Shadow Man is one of those games which was quite cool at the time but never seemed to hit it big. Since its release in 1999, there have been no sequels or spin-offs. Fans of this dark action-adventure game (or total newcomers) will be able to play Shadow Man: Remastered starting today.

What’s new about this “remastered” version? The game now plays at 4K 60PFS, includes trophies/achievements, and most excitingly, brings back content cut from the original game.

Shadow Man: Remastered is available across a swath of consoles, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Right now this is only a digital release on those platforms. What about Switch? Don’t worry, the Switch edition launches on January 17.