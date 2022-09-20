Shadow of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village will ‘Conclude the Winters Family Saga’

Back in June, Capcom revealed the Shadow of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village, which takes place sixteen years after the events of the main campaign and stars Ethan Winter’s daughter, Rose.

We got another fresh look at the third-person story expansion during Capcom’s TGS showcase last week, but fans have been curious if this will be our only opportunity to play as Rose or if she would end up being the protagonist of the next mainline Resident Evil game. Over at IGN Japan, director Kento Kinoshita has confirmed in an interview that the team is “creating the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the Winters family saga”, indicating that whatever comes next will introduce new characters to the long line of Resident Evil protagonists, or could feature the return of familiar favorites.

Be sure to check out our review of Resident Evil Village, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also come to Switch on October 28, the same date that the Gold Edition and Shadow of Rose DLC launches on all platforms.