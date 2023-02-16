Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Launches Today

Lo Wang is back…again. Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition is the ultimate version of the razor-sharp, first-person slice-’em-up. Players can enjoy enhanced visuals and gameplay performance while testing their skills in new punishing Hardcore Mode, New Game Plus, or by tackling the blood-splattered arena challenges in Survival Mode. This is Shadow Warrior remixed, reinvigorated and rejigged in 4K for a full cinematic experience. This updated version also brings 60fps performance mode that brings the game’s visceral energy to life. For players who already own Shadow Warrior 3, this will be a free update to their game. Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition is out now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

Get battle ready with the release trailer: