Shadow Warrior 3 Drops Final Gameplay Trailer, Reveals PlayStation Now Release

Lo Wang is prepared to strike again in less than a week, with Shadow Warrior 3 set to be released at the start of March. And ahead of its release, we have the final gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. The latest clip does a pretty good job in summing up nearly everything showcased for the game so far: A mix of high-octane gunplay and katana-based combat, visually interesting and bizarre monster designs, insane combat areas with a lot of hazards to utilize, ways to get around like grappling hooks, executions the reward players with Gore Weapons, a dynamic new voice actor for Lo Wang, and more. It all looks like it should hopefully be a blast.

Alongside this latest bust of gameplay, though, one big development was announced: Shadow Warrior 3 would not only be coming to PlayStation Now, but would also be the service’s first day one release. It’s no secret that PlayStation Now has been playing second fiddle to Xbox’s Game Pass for the longest while, but could this be the start of a series of moves that can make PlayStation Now a contender in this evolving subscription-based market? We likely won’t know the answer to that for a while, but we will know if Shadow Warrior 3 is worth the wait when it comes out on March 1 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.