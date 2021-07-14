Shin Megami Tensei V Picks Up a Story Trailer

The highly anticipated fifth installment in the long running Shin Megami Tensei series is nearing its release later this year, but we know little about the actual game. We can form some vague understanding given the short synopsis and gameplay trailers Atlus has released, but we only know a very small portion.

Thankfully, we now have a story trailer to help fill the void. This trailer details the plot of the upcoming turn-based RPG in a cinematic way, hopefully grabbing your attention to the post apocalyptical world and the demonic beings you’re able to recruit. We still don’t know everything the game has to offer, but hopefully this will help keep your interest for the next couple of months.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be made available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch November 11.