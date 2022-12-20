Shin’en Releases The Punchuin on Switch

Shin’en is known for getting the most out of the hardware they work on and have become legends for what they’ve pushed the past 16 years of Nintendo hardware to do. We’ve seen them blow minds with Fast RMX and then provide a relaxing blend of many kinds of gameplay with games like The Touryst. Today, they released The Punchuin to the Nintendo eShop and it’s a bit unlike anything else they’ve made.

Here, you’ve got a penguin with a penchant for pugilism and he teals damage and sends blocks flying with his large boxing gloves. It’s an action-platformer with an active puzzle game twist and very much evokes Henry Hatsworth on the DS, only with more of a skill tree and a higher level of graphical quality. As someone who absolutely loved that game, this is a very easy pickup – especially for $14.99.