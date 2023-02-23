Shinji Mikami set to Leave Tango Gameworks in ‘Coming Months’

Bethesda Softworks today revealed that famed developer Shinji Mikami will depart Tango Gameworks.

The famed creator of Resident Evil. The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush is leaving the studio he founded back in 2010. Founded with the goal of developing survival horror titles, Tango Gameworks saw the release of The Evil Within franchise followed by Ghostwire. Their latest title, Hi-Fi Rush was a complete tonal shift, but captured the chaos and high-octane action usually present in his titles. No word yet on Mikami’s future plans.

Bethesda confirmed his departure on Twitter. Mikami has not released any statement yet.

Shinji Mikami has been a highly influential figure in the survival-horror genre having directed the original Resident Evil. While he would oversee the franchise, it wouldn’t be till the highly acclaimed Resident Evil 4 that he returned to the director’s chair. After a split from Capcom, Mikami would then work on Vanquish with Platinum Games before establishing Tango Gameworks where he has spent the past thirteen years developing titles under that banner.

We wish Mikami-san the best in his future endeavors. Be sure to check back for any updates regarding his next moves.