Shoulders of Giants Coming Tomorrow on Xbox, PC via EGS

There are a lot of games in the news today and one of the most intriguing is a title that you may not have seen. Shoulders of Giants offers up solo or online co-op play with up to four players and pits you against a slew of enemies large and small. Depending on how you want to play, you can either hack and slash your way or shoot your way through environments with a very vibrant color scheme and rich details throughout.

With both short and long-range tactics in play, there’s a lot of variety to be had and it reminds me a bit of playing a 3D Mega Man Zero game where you can choose how you want to play for that moment in the time within a single gaming session. This game also has a neat mechanic where you can effectively control a single character as a team – which I don’t recall seeing being done in this style of game before. Shoulders of Giants is available to pre-order on Xbox One and Series consoles and on PC via the Epic Games Store, and it has a launch discount taking it to $15.99 on both storefronts ahead of its launch tomorrow.