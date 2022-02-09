Sifu Adds a Dose of Kung Fu Action to PC, PlayStation Today

Kung Fu adventure game, Sfiu, is available starting today on both PC and PlayStation. Inspired by classic Kung Fu fighting movies and incorporating actual, real life fighting techniques, this is a game that’s intended to give players their own cinematic fighting experience. Sifu does indeed deliver on that, but could perhaps use a bit more punch all the same. Even so, there’s definitely some classic Kung Fu hype to be had here.

Sifu offers players a story of revenge, several nemeses to overcome and a somewhat realistic fighting system to engage with. Is it able to match the films and fighting styles that inspired it? Be sure to check out our review for the answer.