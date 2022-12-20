Sifu Brawls onto Xbox, Steam in March Alongside Arenas Mode

Sloclap has done everything in their power to make 2022 the year of Sifu, with a launch on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store in February followed by Switch last month and multiple free updates throughout the year which added difficulty options and advanced training in May, gameplay modifiers and advanced scoring in August and a replay editor earlier this month.

Although the final free update was originally scheduled to come out this year, featuring an Arenas mode and new modifiers and outfits, Sloclap has shared that this last batch of content will arrive in March alongside the game’s release on Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Xbox One. The teaser below provides a first look at the Arenas mode which will come to all platforms, and features nine new maps along with exclusive rewards for players who progress through it, including modifiers, cheats, outfits and alternative moves for the player character.

