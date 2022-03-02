Sifu Celebrates One Million Players with Accolades Trailer

Last month, Absolver developer Sloclap released the kung-fu action title Sifu, which has received plenty of praise from critics and fans alike for its fluid and engaging combat.

Now, the indie team is proudly announcing that Sifu has surpassed one million units sold in its first three weeks. Of those one million players, Sloclap has revealed that nearly half have completed the game’s second level, while over 150,000 players have beaten all five levels and the game’s final boss, which is impressive when considering the game’s challenging nature.

For more on Sifu, which is available now on PS5, PC and PS4, be sure to check out the new accolades trailer below, as well as our review.