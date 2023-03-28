Sifu Heads to Xbox, Steam as Arenas Expansion Launches on All Platforms

Earlier this month, Sloclap confirmed that the final free update for their martial arts game would be arriving on March 28, the same day that Sifu would make its debut on Xbox consoles and Steam.

That day has arrived, as Sifu is now available to own on Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Xbox One, making the game playable on every modern platform as the game had previously launched on PS5, Switch, the Epic Games Store and PS4. Additionally, players on all devices will be able to check out the brand new Arenas Expansion, which introduces 45 fresh challenges set in nine new locations and divided across five modes that will affect how players approach a given combat scenario.

For more on Sifu, be sure to check out the latest launch trailer below, as well as our review.