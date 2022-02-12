Sifu Planning to Include More Accessibility Options Post-Launch

Sifu is well known already among gamers for its notorious difficulty and precision skills in order to master. It seems, fortunately, for those struggling a bit that there will be some additions added to end up alleviating a little bit of this very soon. This information was confirmed by accessibility advocate and well-known blind gamer Steve Saylor who shared with people that Sifu would be receiving fixes to its subtitles, high contrast mode for console and new difficulty modes. Metroid Dread was specifically referenced in regards to difficulty, but as of writing it’s hard to say what the details will be. It will be interesting to see just what ends up coming of these changes, but exciting that there will be more options for those that want to try out Sifu but have struggled to do so.

Take a peak at Steve Saylor’s tweet with more information about changes below: