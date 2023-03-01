Sifu’s Arenas Update, Launch on Xbox, Steam Dated for Later this Month

At the end of last year, Sifu developer Sloclap shared that the final planned post-launch update, along with the game’s arrival on Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Xbox One, was slated to take place in March.

Now, as announced via the new trailer below, Sifu’s free Arenas update on all platforms and launch on Xbox and Steam has set a release date for March 28. Sloclap also further detailed the Arenas expansion, which will add nine new locations and five modes that shape how each of the fights will play out. Survival mode sends waves of enemies towards the player, Performance challenges players to avoid getting hit, Time Attack forces players to beat enemies as quickly as possible, Capture tasks players with securing a marked area and Manhunt places the focus on a single target surrounded by protective goons.

For more on Sifu, which is available now on PS5, PC via the Epic Games Store, Switch and PS4, be sure to check out our review.