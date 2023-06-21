Silent Hope Bringing Action RPG Thrills to Switch in October

There are a lot of action RPGs on the Switch, but Silent Hope stands out from the rest thanks to its concept – the King of a kingdom that a protagonist would usually expect to protect has turned against his kingdom and now it’s up to a team of adventurers to save it. The king has taken the kingdom and its words and his daughter the princess enlists your team’s help to reclaim it. Silent Hope has ever-changing dungeons and allows for both short and long-range attacks in its dungeons, and a resource-management aspect to build newer and stronger equipment to get further into the abyss. Silent Hope launches on October 3 and looks promising. We’ll keep a close eye on Silent Hope as its release draws closer this fall.