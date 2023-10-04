Silent Hope Now Available for PC, Switch

Since it was first announced in the June Nintendo Direct, Silent Hope has stood out as a game concept. Featuring seven heroes going through underground dungeons in the with different fighting styles and skill sets. Victory enables everyone to back to the base camp and do things like alchemy, cooking, and use raw materials found in the abyss to upgrade equipment. The game also uses a job system for its cast that can be upgraded with proper skill improvements – a bit like Final Fantasy Tactics or other job-based FF games.

That kind of system is pretty rare in games now and stands out more here because you have so many more playable main characters to use, get to know, and learn with. The game blends dungeon-crawling with the ability to craft their fighting style due to their skills and tying everything into the job system. It uses procedural generation, so no two dungeon layouts will ever be the same and every play session will feel different. With a plot surrounding the king taking peoples’ ability to speak away from them, the Silent Hope title is fitting and his daughter the princess is out to save the world with the aid of the seven heroes.

You can pick up Silent Hope now on the PC via Steam or Nintendo Switch digitally or physically for a limited time. Early birds get a 10% discount on either digital version, while the PC version is a bit better value overall because while the standard edition is $35.99, you can get the digital deluxe version with an artbook and OST for under $9 more – bringing its discount to 25% for the better version instead of 10% for the standard version. The artbook has over 100 pages of artwork and the OST has 33 songs on it – so it’s a great value overall. The physical day one edition includes those items in a physical form and will probably not be available at retail outlets for long.

Those who buy the game in the first week will also the Wanderer’s Special Weapon and Voidstone Set DLC content, offering up an exclusive in-game weapon for the Wanderer during their dravels in the Abyss. You can also get the DLC later for only 99 cents and anyone who played the demo can continue the playthrough as long as it’s on the same platform.