Simogo and Annapurna Return With Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Annapurna Interactive’s next big showcase is set for next month, but apparently they decided to start the party early during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, revealing their new game with Simogo, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Given that the last collaboration between Simogo and Annapurna was the Game of the Year contender Sayanora Wild Hearts, that should be reason enough to get excited for this game, but then there’s also the fact that this sees Simogo returning to the adventure game genre, which they broke out in with stellar titles such as Device 6. Also, it’s called freaking Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and if a name that isn’t enough to get you interested, then you’re a monster.

Details on the game are sparse at the moment, though, which seems to be deliberate given the surreal mystery vibes coming from the announcement trailer below. It’s described as a non-linear adventure/puzzle game set in a baroque manor in Central Europe, following a woman in search of answers concerning some rather mysterious folks surrounding them. It all looks like an absolute trip, so here’s looking forward to Lorelei and the Laser Eyes when it arrives in 2023 for the Switch and PC.