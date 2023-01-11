Simon Pegg to Star in Hogwarts Legacy, Other Cast Members Revealed

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software today revealed some of the cast list for their upcoming action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is a month away from release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and more info about the game is slowly but surely releasing. Today, the publisher and developer revealed some of the main cast bringing the characters to life. Chief among the cast is Simon Pegg who plays a character that fans of the Potter books will immediately recognize.

Simon Pegg will bring Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black to life in-game. In the books, Headmaster Black is infamous for being the only Slytherin to ever hold the Headmaster position (until Severus Snape briefly held the position), and was the great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black. He’d be instrumental in Albus Dumbledore’s plans to take down Lord Voldemort. During his time as headmaster, he was known for holding a strong disdain for the students.

Another notable addition to the cast is Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter films. He’ll play an original character, Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw with no seeming relation to Jordan.

Here’s the full cast:

Simon Pegg – Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Sebastian Croft – Male protagonist

Amelia Gething – Female protagonist

Lesley Nicole – Professor Matilda Weasley, Hogwarts’ Deputy Headmistress

Kandace Caine – Professor Onai, Hogwarts’ Divination profressor

Sohm Kapila – Professor Satyavati Shah, professor of Astronomy

Luke Youngblood – Everett Clopton

Asif Ali – Amit Thakkar, a Ravenclaw student

Adam O’Conner – Mahendra Pehlwaan, a Ravenclaw student

Jason Anthony – Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat

Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’ll arrive on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4 with the Switch version following on July 25.