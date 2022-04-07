Six Games Debut in PlayStation Store’s Download Charts for March

Last month was absolutely packed with new game releases, as original IP and long-awaited sequels launched on both PS5 and PS4, alongside other platforms.

Despite all of these freshly available games, none of them managed to stop Elden Ring’s reign as it secured a second month at the top of the PlayStation Store download charts on both PS5 and PS4 for March 2022. The four titles underneath it on PS5 were all March debuts, with Gran Turismo 7 and WWE 2K22 emerging at second and third, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in its first month on current-gen systems and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at fourth and fifth respectively. Meanwhile, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin surfaced in seventh place, and PS5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo appeared at ninth.

Head here to check out the full charts of the best-selling software last month on the PlayStation Store, and check out our reviews of the above games by clicking on their respective titles.