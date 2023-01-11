Skull and Bones Hit with Sixth Delay Following Major Underperformance from 2022 Ubisoft Titles

Ubisoft today announced that the often-delayed Skull and Bones has been hit with yet another delay following several 2022 releases underperforming.

Those hoping to see Skull and Bones finally release in March won’t be happy with Ubisoft’s latest decision. The publisher today confirmed that the game will be delayed to fiscal year 2024, which begins on April 1, 2023 and ends March 31, 2024. No indication of when it might launch was given. The publisher also revealed that it’s cancelling three unannounced games so they can continue focusing their efforts on their ‘mega-brands,’ which are stated to be Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

The decision to delay Skull and Bones comes from positive reception to recent playtests. According to the publisher, the game has improved tremendously since the playtests began and hope the postponement would give the game enough time to launch with few issues. As for the other cancelled titles, that comes down to Ubisoft noting trends that see the industry shifting more towards brands and ‘long-lasting’ titles. To highlight that, Ubisoft pointed towards its holiday 2022 titles, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023, which both underperformed.

Ubisoft enters the next fiscal year with at least four major titles launching between April 2023 and March 2024. These include Massive Entertainment’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft Bordeaux’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an unannounced title, and Skull and Bones.