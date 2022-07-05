Skull and Bones Worldwide Gameplay Reveal set for July 7

Ubisoft today announced when players will get to see Skull and Bones in all its sea-faring glory.

It’s been a long, wild ride to get to this point. First unveiled in 2017 as a multiplayer focused take on Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’s ship combat, Skull and Bones has since been stuck in development hell. After a new delay every year, it now appears that the title’s release might finally be on the horizon. Players will finally get to see what Ubisoft Signapore has been working on after all these long years.

Ubisoft today announced a special Ubisoft Forward set for July 7 at 11am Pacific / 2pm Eastern. The show will provide an in-depth look at Skull and Bones. The game is an open world multiplayer game inspired by the Golden Age of Piracy, specifically in the Indian Ocean. The game is rumored to have undergone massive revisions over the years and might not fully resemble what was shown years ago at E3 2017.

Skull and Bones is expected to launch sometime in the current fiscal year. No word yet on platforms. Be sure to check back on July 7 for more Skull and Bones news.