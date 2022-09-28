Skull & Bones Delayed Once More to March 2023

Fans of Ubisoft’s pirate game must be feeling deja vu this week, as Skull & Bones, which was previously delayed in 2018 and again in 2019, has once again suffered another date change.

Originally scheduled to launch before April 2023 before narrowing down its release date to November 8 of this year, the latest release date for Skull & Bones will still fit within the window provided by Ubisoft, but only by a bit as March 9, 2023 becomes the newest date for players to point their compass towards. On the bright side, the Twitter post below sharing this announcement states that development for the game has finished, but the additional feedback received in recent weeks has convinced the team to push the launch date one more time for further polishing and gameplay balancing. The statement also mentions an open beta that will be taking place “in the near future”, so beleaguered fans may still have a chance to get their hands on the wheel of a digital pirate ship before the year wraps up.

Skull & Bones is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.