Skull & Bones Resurfaces with New Gameplay, November Release Date

Back in May, long-maligned fans of Ubisoft’s oft-delayed pirate game got a brief glimmer of hope when Skull & Bones was listed alongside Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as upcoming titles that were set to release by April 2023.

More hope arose earlier this week when the French publisher announced a dedicated showcase for Skull & Bones, which served as a reintroduction to the game that was originally announced back in 2017. As part of that showcase, Ubisoft shared a cinematic trailer and a deep dive into gameplay, both of which can be seen below, as well as additional information on the premium edition, which comes with the “Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection”, two extra missions and a digital art book and soundtrack.

Skull & Bones will finally be ready to set sail on November 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.