Sky: Children of the Light to Collaborate With AURORA This Fall

Journey developers thatgamecompany have been providing seasonal updates and events for their award-winning mobile and Switch game Sky: Children of the Light ever since its launch in 2019, and now it looks like they may be preparing for one of their biggest events yet. Today the studio announced that they would be collaborating with Norwegian singer AURORA for an upcoming “Season of AURORA,” with mysterious hints of it showcased in the teaser below.

AURORA is best known for their contributions to the Frozen II soundtrack, hit songs such as “Runaway” and “Cure for Me,” and their acclaimed album The Gods We Can Touch which dropped earlier this year. And while they aren’t a stranger to Sky, having provided vocals for the game’s intro and outro songs, this sees them playing an even bigger part. “I value human connections and being true to one’s emotions. My experience with Journey as a player and Sky as an artist showed me we share a similar perspective, and I am thrilled to be a bigger part of the Sky community” said AURORA, clearly excited about this project. While this is pretty much all the information we have right now on it, more details will be revealed at the Tokyo Game Show in September, so stay tuned.