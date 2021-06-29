Sky: Children of the Light Now Available on Switch

After being out for a couple of years on iOS and hitting Google Play in 2020, console-centric gamers will finally be able to enjoy thatgamecompany’s latest game – Sky: Children of the Light. In a surprise, it’s hitting the Switch before a PlayStation console given thatgamecompany’s rise to prominence came on the PS3, but its mobile roots and free to play nature do make it a natural fit for the hybrid console. Like their prior games Journey and Flower, Sky is a relaxing – but exciting game that rewards its players with a memorable experience.