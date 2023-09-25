Sky-High Jams and Scrapped Mechs in RoboDunk Launch Trailer

There’s a hoop on a pole at either end of the court and the one rule is to sink the sphere through yours better than the other crew can through theirs. Technically there’s no limit on the number of ways you could do this, whether that be a bank-shot off the backboard or swishing it on through with an arcing shot, but robots care little for such imprecision. The only sure method of getting a glowing energy orb through a hoop is by shoving it through with great force, preferably ending with hanging off the rim because a robot’s job isn’t just a utilitarian completion of function but also looking good while doing it.

RoboDunk is an NBA Jam-styled two-on-two faceoff between basketball-playing mechs that look like stop-motion animated wooden toys with a little Lego thrown in for good measure. Each match is played in a new arena with its own hazards, with the victor raking in the cash to upgrade abilities and teammates. The arena and opponents change randomly as the main quest progresses, requiring a slight adjustment of tactics for each match, and this will effect the bots you choose to make up your crew. Fast and agile is nice but rammers do good work too, and in an arena with mines you might want a play a highly defensive team. Of course, that also leaves the question of whether defense is defined by the ability to shake off damage or avoid it entirely, so personal play-style comes into effect as well. And if your team comes up short then what the bots may not have you can buy, with the tech tree offering upgrade paths for whichever stats you consider most important.

Today’s release of RoboDunk on Steam and Switch comes with an all-new launch trailer to set the stage. Four robots, two teams, one to four-player action, and no rules but to dunk, dunk, and dunk again. The court is a battlefield and victory’s main reward is another match-up against a stronger team, but for robots programmed to be the best at stuffing a ball through a hoop that’s the only goal that matters. If the trailer catches your eye but you’re still not sold, there’s also a good demo on Steam for a little hands-on high-flying RoboDunk action.