Slave Zero X Set to Bring Sci-Fi Hack and Slash Action to Consoles, PC

Ziggurat Interactive has announced that they will be bringing the Slave Zero license back with an all-new 2.5D side-scrolling adventure. The IP hasn’t been used in a game since the Dreamcast days with a gameplay style that evokes Strider and keeps the same kind of dark, dystopian world of Slave Zero intact, Slave Zero X shows a ton of promise.

There really aren’t games like it on the market and the 25D reminds me a lot of Strider 2, but this has massive sprites and reminds me of something we would see on the Neo-Geo where the screen is filled up with monstrous sprites. Slave Zero X will be coming to PC via Steam and GOG as well as Xbox and PlayStation platforms. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one as long-time fans of hack and slash games.