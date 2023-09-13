Sledgehammer Games Reveals First Look at Classic Maps Returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today dropped the first looks at the returning fan-favorite maps launching with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

2023 will be an interesting year for the Call of Duty franchise. Usually, a Call of Duty game launches with anywhere between 6 to 16 brand new core multiplayer maps with post-launch support throwing in some remade classic maps from older titles. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is throwing that playbook out the window by front-loading the game with 16 classic maps and then bringing all new maps to the game post-launch. However, as previously revealed, these aren’t just any sixteen maps, but are all the launch maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

At launch, players will be able to play on Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass, and Wasteland like it was 2009 all over again. Unfortunately, it is unknown if the game’s DLC maps will eventually make their way into the game. Unlike more recent remakes, Sledgehammer Games is faithfully remaking all the maps and ensuring their aesthetics match their original incarnation. For example, maps that appear in Warzone’s Al Mazrah like Terminal, Quarry, and Highrise won’t feature their Warzone aesthetic, but rather their original look and feel. There are some small changes to improve player visibility, flow, and the leap forward to the modern era, but overall, these are the same maps from 2009.

The biggest changes to the map come from the game’s mechanics. Tactical sprint, Tac-Stance, and the added mobility to jumping and mantling open up whole new possibilities to play on these maps. According to Sledgehammer Games, the maps will provide an authentic, modernized multiplayer experiences that brings together the learnings from Call of Duty’s long history. It remains unknown if other modern mechanics, including doors, will make an appearance on these classic maps.

Looking for something new? While there won’t be any new maps at launch, Sledgehammer is promising 12 new 6v6 maps arriving post-launch. Both Season 1 and 2 will launch with three maps each. The game also comes with three Battle Maps for Ground War and Invasion along with the return of War Mode from Call of Duty: WWII.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches November 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The multiplayer beta for the game kicks-off October 6 on PlayStation platforms with a second beta weekend the following weekend for all platforms.