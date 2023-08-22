Sledgehammer Games Unveils Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Campaign, Beta Details

Sledgehammer Games today revealed a look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s first campaign mission as well revealing when players can get their hands on the beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was recently revealed last week, but that isn’t stopping Sledgehammer Games from revealing new details. Today, during gamescom Opening Night Live, the studio showcased the first gameplay sequence from their upcoming game. They also revealed when the upcoming beta will take place.

Titled Operation 627, the mission sees Alpha Team infiltrate Verdansk’s Gulag in an attempt to find a prisoner. The gameplay showcased Alpha Team using a combination of amphibious tactics to approach the fortress, night-vision goggles to get a leg up on the enemy, and ropes to rappel deeper into the gulag. Operation 627 is an example of a cinematic mission, a take on the classic Call of Duty campaign formula. New to the franchise are Open Combat Missions that provide a greater amount of freedom in how they’re approached. Unfortunately, the presentation did not include a look at any of these missions.

Hopping over to multiplayer, it all begins on October 5 with the return of Call of Duty: Next. The premier showcase for multiplayer, players can look forward to getting their first look at Modern Warfare III multiplayer during this stream. There’ll also be updates on Call of Duty: Warzone various mobile Call of Duty projects.

Call of Duty: Next will then catapult players into the beta, as long as you’re on PlayStation. The Multiplayer beta will feature a variety of maps, modes, weapons, and perks to play around with across both beta weekends. Content from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II won’t be available in the beta, though it will still Carry Forward into the full game.

As with previous Call of Duty betas, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III beta is split into two weekends with the first being PlayStation exclusive. The first two days of each weekend will be exclusive to those who pre-ordered the game. The final two days will be open for everyone. Here are the dates and details:

Weekend One (PlayStation Exclusive): October 6 – October 10

Early Access: October 6

Open Beta: October 8

Weekend Two: October 12 – October 16

Xbox and PC Early Access: October 12

Xbox and PC Open Beta: October 14

PlayStation Open Beta: October 12

Details concerning what content will be available during the beta will be revealed in the near future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches November 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.