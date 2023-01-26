Sleight of Hand: Dominion Challenges Players to Build Their Deck, Bring Peace to the Realm

Indie developer Evil Brunneh has just announced Sleight of Hand: Dominion, a new casual card game focused on building up strength and unleashing it upon the enemy. There aren’t yet a lot of deatils to be had about the rules and how players will actually go about winning, but the developer has revealed that there will be at least eighty cards to work with. Further, card types will range from pure combat types such as stalwart warriors to more supporting types like rogues and mages. So at the very least this won’t necessarily be a game about pure brute force.

Sleight of Hand: Dominion seems to be a primarily single-player game with a focus on providing a more relaxed deck-building card game experience. However, there will also be an online PvP mode available as well, so those who want to take things to the next level will hopefully be able to find some challenge their. Lastly, it’s looking like a lot of work is being put into the game’s visuals, so players will likely be able to also enjoy the show as they make their way through the campaign.

Sleight of Hand: Dominion is currently set to launch for PC via Steam sometime in Q1 2023.