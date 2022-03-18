Slipstream Coming to Consoles in April

After years of being available on PC via both GOG and Steam, Slipstream is finally coming to consoles. It’s been an absolute blast to play as someone who grew up with ’80s racers like OutRun, and enjoys modern spins on arcade fun like Horizon Chase Turbo and ’80s Overdrive. The PC version has been bundled before for rock-bottom prices and is one of the best values on the market while still getting a ton of free updates.

With a slick pixel art style that wouldn’t have been out of place on the Saturn, Slipstream offers up a glimpse at what a 32-bit OutRun might have looked like with a diverse car roster and split paths. Six modes offer up more gameplay variety and game speed can be adjusted on the fly. The console version will hit the Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PS5 on April 7 and include all of the PC version’s updates – including things like a rewind feature for mistake-correction and a slew of accessibility options.